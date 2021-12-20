Home>>
Night scenery of longest covered bridge in Asia
(Ecns.cn) 17:13, December 20, 2021
Photo taken on Dec.19, 2021 shows the bright lights of Zhuoshui Fengyu, known as Asia's longest covered bridge, in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Zhuoshui Fengyu, the covered bridge, is topped by a pagoda-style roof that stretches 303 meters across the region's Apeng River with its' mortise and tenon structure -- a Chinese traditional architectural style.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Yangbaoshan bridge in SW China carries out static load test
- In pics: Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge completed in China's Fujian
- Construction of Shenzhen-Zhongshan bridge underway
- Main tower of Tongzi River grand bridge in Guizhou capped
- Five-arch bridge built in Ming Dynasty resurfaces during dry season of Poyang Lake
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.