Night scenery of longest covered bridge in Asia

Ecns.cn) 17:13, December 20, 2021

Photo taken on Dec.19, 2021 shows the bright lights of Zhuoshui Fengyu, known as Asia's longest covered bridge, in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Zhuoshui Fengyu, the covered bridge, is topped by a pagoda-style roof that stretches 303 meters across the region's Apeng River with its' mortise and tenon structure -- a Chinese traditional architectural style.

