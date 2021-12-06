"Spider men" work for power transmission project in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:11, December 06, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021 shows a utility technician working at the construction site of the Chongqing section of the "Baihetan-Jiangsu" ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project over the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. At a height of about 100 meters over the Yangtze River, a team of utility technicians worked six hours incessantly every day like "spider men", regardless of the winter coldness. The work of the "spider men" is part of the "Baihetan-Jiangsu" ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project. The 800-kilovolt, direct-current transmission project is celebrated as one of China's "power highways" and is an important part of the country's west-to-east power transmission program. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

