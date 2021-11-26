China supports Africa in infrastructure development: white paper

Xinhua) 13:54, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China supports Africa in making infrastructure development a priority for economic revitalization, said a white paper released Friday.

From 2016 to 2020, the total investment in infrastructure projects in Africa reached almost 200 billion U.S. dollars, according to a white paper titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals."

Projects implemented by Chinese companies accounted for 31.4 percent of all infrastructure projects on the African continent in 2020.

Since the founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Chinese companies have utilized various funds to help African countries build and upgrade more than 10,000 km of railways, nearly 100,000 km of highways, nearly 1,000 bridges and 100 ports, and 66,000 km of power transmission and distribution, according to the white paper.

They have also helped build an installed power-generating capacity of 120 million kilowatts, a communications backbone network of 150,000 km and a network service covering nearly 700 million user terminals, it said.

