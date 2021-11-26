Home>>
45 pct of China's foreign aid from 2013 to 2018 goes to African countries: white paper
(Xinhua) 11:10, November 26, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- About 45 percent of China's foreign aid from 2013 to 2018 went to African countries, according to a white paper published Friday.
China's foreign aid from 2013 to 2018 totaled 270 billion yuan (about 42.28 billion U.S. dollars). Of this sum, 45 percent went to African countries in the form of grants, interest-free loans and concessional loans, said the white paper titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals."
