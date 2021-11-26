China supports Africa in building capacity for independent peacekeeping missions: white paper

Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has provided support to African countries in building their capacity for independent peacekeeping missions, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office on Friday.

According to the white paper, titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals," China announced at the UN Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping in September 2015 that China would provide 100 million U.S. dollars in military aid to the African Union (AU) in support of the African Standby Force and African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crisis.

At the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in September 2018, China announced the launch of a China-Africa peace and security initiative, and the decision to set up a China-Africa peace and security fund, increasing support to the African Standby Force and African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crisis, said the document.

After the summits, China delivered on its military aid of 100 million U.S. dollars to the AU, and an additional military aid of 80 million U.S. dollars to assist in building its independent peacekeeping capacity, the white paper noted, adding that China also provided 300 million yuan (around 46.9 million U.S. dollars) to support the construction of the G5 Sahel Joint Force.

