Farmers prepare for farming in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:10, March 31, 2022

A farmer loosens soil with a machine in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A farmer removes straw from a field in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A farmer fertilizes a field in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Farmers loosen soil with a machine in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

