Spring farming in full swing across China

Xinhua) 07:54, March 25, 2022

Aerial photo shows villagers working at a vineyard in Paotong Village of Fuling, southwest China's Chongqing, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A villager works in the fields at Yangque Village of Xuanhan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

Villagers work in the fields at Qianfu Village of Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Yuguo/Xinhua)

