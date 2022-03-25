Home>>
Spring farming in full swing across China
(Xinhua) 07:54, March 25, 2022
Aerial photo shows villagers working at a vineyard in Paotong Village of Fuling, southwest China's Chongqing, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A villager works in the fields at Yangque Village of Xuanhan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)
Villagers work in the fields at Qianfu Village of Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Yuguo/Xinhua)
A villager works at a vineyard in Paotong Village of Fuling, southwest China's Chongqing, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Villagers work at a vineyard in Paotong Village of Fuling, southwest China's Chongqing, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
