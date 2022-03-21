Farms a hive of activity across China

Xinhua) 08:22, March 21, 2022

A farmer operates a drone in a field in Qingshan Town of Chongyang County, central China's Hubei Province, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022. Chunfen, or spring equinox, is an important date for Chinese farmers. Not only is it one of the 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunar calendar that reflect changes in the seasons, but it also signals the start of one of the year's busiest farming periods. This year, Chunfen falls on March 20, and farms across the country are already a hive of activity. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

A farmer works in an orchard in Wuma Town of Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022.

Aerial photo shows farmers working in the field in Longshan County of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022.

Farmers work in the field in Guangshun Town of Changshun County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022.

Farmers work in the field in Guangshun Town of Changshun County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022.

Farmers work in the field in Wuma Town of Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022.

A farmer works in the field in Guangshun Town of Changshun County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022.

Farmers work in a greenhouse in Xigang Town of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022.

Farmers work in an orchard in Dianshanhu Town of Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022.

Aerial photo shows a farmer working in the field in Pumiao Town of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regionon, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022.

Aerial photo shows farmers picking tea leaves in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province, on the date of Chunfen, which falls on March 20, 2022.

