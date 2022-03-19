China calls for efforts on spring farming

Xinhua) 10:37, March 19, 2022

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China will make all-out efforts to ensure that spring farming proceeds in good time, while implementing COVID-19 epidemic control, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The ministry will guide farmers to optimize the planting structure by stabilizing the growth of the staple grains and corn, as well as expanding soybean and oil production, according to a circular issued by the ministry.

Differentiated epidemic prevention and control measures should be taken based on rural conditions, the circular stressed, noting that farming activities should be carried out in time.

The transport of agricultural supplies should be smoothened out, with "green channels" established in epidemic-affected areas, it said.

China aims to ensure that the grain output for 2022 stays above 650 billion kg, according to this year's government work report.

Despite challenges such as COVID-19 and the delayed planting of winter wheat in a few areas, Tang Renjian, minister of agriculture and rural affairs, is confident that China can ensure a bumper harvest of summer grain thanks to policy and technical support, and improving grain crop conditions.

