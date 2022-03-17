Annual spring farming ceremony held in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 08:49, March 17, 2022

A villager arranges the decoration of a tractor at a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Carbanang Village, Quxu County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Villagers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Changzhug Township of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Villagers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Carbanang Village, Quxu County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A villager sows seeds during a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gyangze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villagers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Changzhug Township of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Villagers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Carbanang Village, Quxu County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Villagers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Changzhug Township of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Villagers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Changzhug Township of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Villagers dance at a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Carbanang Village, Quxu County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Villagers dance at a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Carbanang Village, Quxu County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022.

The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Villagers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Carbanang Village, Quxu County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Seeds are sowed at a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Carbanang Village, Quxu County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2022. The annual spring farming ceremony was held in Tibet on Wednesday to pray for a bumper harvest of the year. (Xinhua/Chogo)

