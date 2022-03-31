Construction of new airport in Hohhot resumes

Xinhua) 09:21, March 31, 2022

A worker works at the construction site of a new airport in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022.

Construction on the new airport in Hohhot has been resumed recently, after a period of suspension due to the latest resurgence in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows the construction site of a new airport in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Construction on the new airport in Hohhot has been resumed recently, after a period of suspension due to the latest resurgence in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows the construction site of a new airport in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Construction on the new airport in Hohhot has been resumed recently, after a period of suspension due to the latest resurgence in COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

