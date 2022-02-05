China's coal-rich region transmits largest amount of electricity for 17 consecutive yrs

Xinhua) 11:56, February 05, 2022

HOHHOT, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region transmitted 246.7 billion kWh of electricity to other parts of the country last year, ranking first among all provincial-level regions in China for 17 consecutive years.

Electricity generated from new energy including wind and solar power reached 50 billion kWh, accounting for over one-fifth of the amount, according to the regional government.

Last year, the country's leading coal-producing region generated a total of 600 billion kWh of electricity.

The total installed power generating capacity of the region had reached 154 GW by 2021, with a new addition of 8.55 GW last year. Its coal production hit 1.06 billion tonnes in 2021.

The region has built 16 super- and ultra-high voltage power transmission lines to send electricity to regions in north, northeast, east and northwest China.

