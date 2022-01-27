Mainland-Taiwan electricity project under construction: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:36, January 27, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A power generation project that aims to supply electricity to Kinmen in Taiwan is under construction in Fujian, a coastal province in the Chinese mainland, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Enterprises, industry associations and experts from both sides of the Taiwan Strait have exchanged their views on the project on multiple occasions, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

"The power supply project is conducive to enhancing the well-being of local people and boosting their long-term development," Zhu said.

To address resource shortages in Kinmen and Matsu, the Chinese mainland has promoted infrastructure connectivity projects involving water supply, electricity, gas and building bridges to link coastal areas in Fujian with the two offshore islands.

By the end of 2021, about 17.03 million tonnes of water had been supplied to Kinmen, accounting for 73 percent of its water demand, since a Fujian-Kinmen water supply project was put into operation in August 2018.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)