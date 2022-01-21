China opposes US allowing Taiwan region's official to 'transit' through country: FM

By Xu Zheqi (People's Daily App) 15:45, January 21, 2022

China firmly opposes the so-called "transit" of leaders of the Taiwan region and "engagement" between the US and Taiwan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

According to media reports, Taiwan will send Lai Ching-te to Honduras to attend the inauguration of the Honduran president and he plans to engage with the US during his transit in the country, and may find an opportunity to directly interact with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

In response, Zhao stressed that China firmly opposes the arrangement of such "transit" by the US or any other country that has diplomatic ties with China as well as any form of official exchange between the US and Taiwan.

"We urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, take seriously China's position and concern, refrain from conducting official engagement with Taiwan in any form and sending the wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' forces," he said.

"There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," Zhao said. "The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm governing international relations, and a wide consensus that has been recognized, accepted and practiced by the overwhelming majority of countries in the world."

He noted that any attempt to create the false impression of "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan" would be rejected by all Chinese people.

"Adherence to the one-China principle is an overriding trend that represents international justice and enjoys popular support," he added.

