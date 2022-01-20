China strongly opposes Slovenian PM's 'dangerous' remarks on Taiwan: FM

By Xu Zheqi (People's Daily App) 09:29, January 20, 2022

"China is shocked by and strongly opposes the dangerous remarks by the Slovenian leader who flagrantly challenged the one-China principle and voiced support for 'Taiwan independence'," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

Zhao made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to news that the Slovenian Prime Minister announced that the country is preparing for an exchange of representatives with Taiwan.

"There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," said Zhao, stressing that the PRC government is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

"The one-China principle is a universally-recognized norm governing international relations and common consensus of the international community," he said. "It is also the political foundation of China-Slovenia and China-EU relations."

"China must be and will be reunified. Nobody should underestimate the Chinese people's strong resolution, will and capability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

