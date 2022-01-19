Mainland spokesperson refutes DPP authority's separatist propaganda

Xinhua) 09:07, January 19, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday refuted the separatist propaganda relentlessly pushed by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the DPP authority's stigmatization and refusal of the national security law implemented in Hong Kong.

Since the law took effect, the rule of law has been restored in the city, and social stability and economic prosperity have been ensured, a reality which has been widely lauded by Hong Kong residents, Zhu said.

The successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong has further exposed the DPP authority's conspiracy to deceive the public, Zhu said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)