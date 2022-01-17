4.9-magnitude quake hits Taiwan's Hualien: CENC

Xinhua) 10:13, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- A 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted waters near Hualien County of Taiwan at 4:15 p.m. Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.17 degrees north latitude and 122.27 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 30 km, the CENC said.

