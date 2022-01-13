RCEP to benefit Taiwan compatriots, businesses on mainland: spokesperson

January 13, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan-funded enterprises on the mainland will enjoy better opportunities for development after the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference.

Taiwan businesses on the mainland can take advantage of preferential treatment in terms of tariff concessions and the rules of origin under the RCEP that took effect on Jan. 1, Zhu said.

Meanwhile, the mainland's regional development plans, policies and measures to support the high-quality development of enterprises, as well as the accelerated reform and opening-up, have expanded opportunities for Taiwan compatriots and businesses, the spokesperson added.

