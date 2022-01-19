Taiwan reports 66 new COVID-19 cases
TAIPEI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 17 of which are locally-transmitted confirmed cases, while the other 49 are imported, the island's disease monitoring agency said.
All but one of the new local infections are linked to Taoyuan International Airport, the agency added.
The first case in the ongoing outbreak that originated in the airport was reported on Jan. 3, followed by the infection of more airport personnel and their contacts.
Related cluster infections have emerged in a singing social club, factories, a bank, and most recently, a steakhouse, and 113 cases have been recorded so far.
To date, Taiwan has reported 17,951 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, of which 14,726 were local infections.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland spokesperson refutes DPP authority's separatist propaganda
- 4.9-magnitude quake hits Taiwan's Hualien: CENC
- Taiwan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases
- Shanghai-based pharma provides over 13 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan: spokesperson
- RCEP to benefit Taiwan compatriots, businesses on mainland: spokesperson
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.