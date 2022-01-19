Taiwan reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:47, January 19, 2022

TAIPEI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 17 of which are locally-transmitted confirmed cases, while the other 49 are imported, the island's disease monitoring agency said.

All but one of the new local infections are linked to Taoyuan International Airport, the agency added.

The first case in the ongoing outbreak that originated in the airport was reported on Jan. 3, followed by the infection of more airport personnel and their contacts.

Related cluster infections have emerged in a singing social club, factories, a bank, and most recently, a steakhouse, and 113 cases have been recorded so far.

To date, Taiwan has reported 17,951 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, of which 14,726 were local infections.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)