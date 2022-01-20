Mainland urges Slovenian gov't to handle Taiwan-related issues properly

Xinhua) 09:44, January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged the Slovenian government to handle Taiwan-related issues properly and fulfill its serious commitment on Taiwan-related issues with concrete actions.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference that the remarks of certain Slovenian politicians on Taiwan-related issues are baseless and misleading.

Zhu said Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority has used all sorts of tricks to woo politicians of relevant countries, adding that the DPP's attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" with external support are doomed to fail.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)