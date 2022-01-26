Taiwan's DPP urged to stop detainment of mainland fishing boats
BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan to immediately stop seizing and detaining mainland fishing boats.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks after the DPP authority forcibly boarded a mainland fishing boat and detained 14 crew members for alleged "trespassing" earlier this month.
Zhu urged the relevant authorities in Taiwan to respect the fact that fishermen from both sides of the Taiwan Strait have long been operating in the traditional fishing areas, stop rude and dangerous treatment of mainland fishermen and release them as soon as possible.
The spokesperson warned that the DPP will bear the consequences if it attempts to stir up trouble.
Photos
Related Stories
- China opposes US allowing Taiwan region's official to 'transit' through country: FM
- China opposes Slovenia's remarks on "Taiwan Independence": spokesperson
- Mainland urges Slovenian gov't to handle Taiwan-related issues properly
- China strongly opposes Slovenian PM's 'dangerous' remarks on Taiwan: FM
- Taiwan reports 66 new COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.