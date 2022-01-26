Taiwan's DPP urged to stop detainment of mainland fishing boats

Xinhua) 14:08, January 26, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan to immediately stop seizing and detaining mainland fishing boats.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks after the DPP authority forcibly boarded a mainland fishing boat and detained 14 crew members for alleged "trespassing" earlier this month.

Zhu urged the relevant authorities in Taiwan to respect the fact that fishermen from both sides of the Taiwan Strait have long been operating in the traditional fishing areas, stop rude and dangerous treatment of mainland fishermen and release them as soon as possible.

The spokesperson warned that the DPP will bear the consequences if it attempts to stir up trouble.

