Farmers busy harvesting white tea leaves in E China’s Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 16:49, March 29, 2022
|Farmers dry white tea leaves at a tea production base in Zixi county, east China’s Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Wu Zhigui)
Farmers at the tea production base are busy harvesting white tea leaves ahead of Tomb Sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, in preparation for producing Mingqian (meaning “pre-Qingming”) tea, which is made of the very first tealeaf sprouts collected in the early springtime and considered to be of a high quality.
