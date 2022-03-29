Farmers busy harvesting white tea leaves in E China’s Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:49, March 29, 2022

Farmers dry white tea leaves at a tea production base in Zixi county, east China’s Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Wu Zhigui)

Farmers at the tea production base are busy harvesting white tea leaves ahead of Tomb Sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, in preparation for producing Mingqian (meaning “pre-Qingming”) tea, which is made of the very first tealeaf sprouts collected in the early springtime and considered to be of a high quality.

