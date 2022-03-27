Harvest season of spring tea starts in Wugongling Village, east China's Anhui

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a view of a terraced tea garden in Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province.

The harvest season of spring tea has started in Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province.

The village's terraced tea garden, covering an area of over 66.7 hectares, is located at an altitude of over 800 meters. Local villagers built the tea garden with more than 700 million pieces of stones on barren mountains.

The high-quality organic tea grown here is sold across the country and brings considerable income to local villagers. Meanwhile, the unique scenery of the tea garden also attracts many visitors. In 2021, nearly 50,000 tourists visited the village, bringing a total revenue of more 1,000,000 yuan (about 157,089 U.S. dollars) from tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Villagers pick tea leaves in Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a view of a terraced tea garden in Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province.

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a view of a terraced tea garden in Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province.

A worker processes tea leaves at a workshop in Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a view of a terraced tea garden in Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province.

TOP: Villagers build a tea garden with stones on a barren mountain in 1973 (file photo) in Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province;

BOTTOM: Villagers pick tea leaves at a tea garden on March 24, 2022 (photo taken by Zhang Duan) in Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province.

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a view of a terraced tea garden in Wugongling Village of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province.

