Mountain village in central China becomes a scenic spot focusing on tea culture

People's Daily Online) 13:22, September 27, 2021

Recently, farmers have been busy picking tea leaves in Wujiatai village, Xuan’en county in central China’s Hubei province. The terraced fields of the tea plantation constitute a beautiful view to behold.

In recent years, Wujiatai village has turned itself into a scenic area by taking advantage of the local tea culture and beautiful ecological environment. Last year, the village received 624,000 tourists. Nowadays, the village’s tea production value has surpassed 100 million yuan and the villagers’ per capita income has reached 15,000 yuan.

