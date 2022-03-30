Rare langurs make presence known in nature reserve of SW China's Yunnan

After launching a wildlife monitoring program, local staff at the Xiaoheishan Provincial Nature Reserve, in Longling county, southwest China's Yunnan province, captured images revealing the moments when a Phayre's leaf monkey was out foraging and playing with its infants in the Guchengshanzi Conservation Area. So far, it is the fourth Phayre's leaf monkey to be spotted in the area this year.

Local people have given the langurs an endearing name of "little golden monkeys" in view of the fact that newborn langurs are covered from head to toe in golden fur. During the first three to four months after birth, the primate species' fur will gradually turn into a blue-gray color. At present, the langurs in the area live in three troops, while the total population now exceeds 70 individuals, having expanded by around 60 langurs compared with 16 years ago.

(Photo/Yang Rongting)

