Construction of main line of Guiyang-Huangping Highway enters final stage

Xinhua) 08:16, March 29, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Xinminjing grand bridge along Guiyang-Huangping Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of the main line of Guiyang-Huangping Highway has entered the final stage and is expected to be completed within this year. The main line of this highway stretches 120.6 kilometers and will connect Guizhou with the Yangtze River Delta region. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows a section of Guiyang-Huangping Highway in Guiding county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of the main line of Guiyang-Huangping Highway has entered the final stage and is expected to be completed within this year. The main line of this highway stretches 120.6 kilometers and will connect Guizhou with the Yangtze River Delta region. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Yangbaoshan grand bridge along Guiyang-Huangping Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of the main line of Guiyang-Huangping Highway has entered the final stage and is expected to be completed within this year. The main line of this highway stretches 120.6 kilometers and will connect Guizhou with the Yangtze River Delta region. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Shitouzhai grand bridge along Guiyang-Huangping Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of the main line of Guiyang-Huangping Highway has entered the final stage and is expected to be completed within this year. The main line of this highway stretches 120.6 kilometers and will connect Guizhou with the Yangtze River Delta region. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Yangbaoshan grand bridge and Shitouzhai grand bridge along Guiyang-Huangping Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of the main line of Guiyang-Huangping Highway has entered the final stage and is expected to be completed within this year. The main line of this highway stretches 120.6 kilometers and will connect Guizhou with the Yangtze River Delta region. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Shitouzhai grand bridge along Guiyang-Huangping Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of the main line of Guiyang-Huangping Highway has entered the final stage and is expected to be completed within this year. The main line of this highway stretches 120.6 kilometers and will connect Guizhou with the Yangtze River Delta region. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows a section of Guiyang-Huangping Highway in Guiding county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of the main line of Guiyang-Huangping Highway has entered the final stage and is expected to be completed within this year. The main line of this highway stretches 120.6 kilometers and will connect Guizhou with the Yangtze River Delta region. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Yangbaoshan grand bridge along Guiyang-Huangping Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of the main line of Guiyang-Huangping Highway has entered the final stage and is expected to be completed within this year. The main line of this highway stretches 120.6 kilometers and will connect Guizhou with the Yangtze River Delta region. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)