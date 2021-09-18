Home>>
In pics: breathtaking autumn scenery along most beautiful road in NW China’s Qinghai
(People's Daily Online) 11:03, September 18, 2021
Photo shows breathtaking autumn scenery along Zhanian Highway in the Beishan forest park in Huzhu Tu autonomous county, Haidong city of northwest China’s Qinghai province. The highway has been identified as the most beautiful road in the province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
