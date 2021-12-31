China's longest underwater highway opens to traffic

By Shi Jiaming (People's Daily App) 13:30, December 31, 2021

(Photo: People's Daily app)

The Taihu Tunnel in East China's Jiangsu Province, China's longest underwater highway tunnel, opened to traffic on Thursday.

(Photo: People's Daily app)

The 11-kilometer-long, 7.25-meter-tall tunnel runs under Taihu Lake, China's third-largest freshwater lake. The project utilized automatic steel processing equipment and intelligent systems that could ensure zero discharge of sewage and dust, according to the construction team.

(Photo: People's Daily app)

The Taihu project attracted attention from all walks of life since this tunnel is located in the Yangtze River Delta, one of the fastest growing economic regions in China. Its construction faced great challenges including its large scale, difficult construction techniques, high safety risks, and strict environmental protection requirements.

(Photo: People's Daily app)

The Taihu Tunnel is an important part of the highway network planned for Jiangsu Province and a key project for the section of highway from Changzhou to Wuxi. The tunnel will further promote the integration and development of Jiangsu Province and the Yangtze River Delta region.

(Photo: People's Daily app)

Construction of the underwater tunnel began in January 2018.

(Compiled by Lin Rui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)