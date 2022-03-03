Inner Mongolia Medical University takes measures to ensure safety of students

Xinhua) 09:31, March 03, 2022

Students shop at the campus of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. Since the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Medical University has implemented closed-off management at campus, and taken a variety of measures to ensure the safety of students. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Students have meals at the canteen of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. Since the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Medical University has implemented closed-off management at campus, and taken a variety of measures to ensure the safety of students. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Students line up for COVID-19 tests at the campus of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. Since the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Medical University has implemented closed-off management at campus, and taken a variety of measures to ensure the safety of students. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A student receives COVID-19 test at the campus of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. Since the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Medical University has implemented closed-off management at campus, and taken a variety of measures to ensure the safety of students. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)