Inner Mongolia Medical University takes measures to ensure safety of students
Students shop at the campus of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. Since the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Medical University has implemented closed-off management at campus, and taken a variety of measures to ensure the safety of students. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Students have meals at the canteen of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. Since the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Medical University has implemented closed-off management at campus, and taken a variety of measures to ensure the safety of students. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Students line up for COVID-19 tests at the campus of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. Since the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Medical University has implemented closed-off management at campus, and taken a variety of measures to ensure the safety of students. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A student receives COVID-19 test at the campus of Inner Mongolia Medical University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 2, 2022. Since the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Medical University has implemented closed-off management at campus, and taken a variety of measures to ensure the safety of students. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Photos
