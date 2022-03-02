Chinese mainland reports 71 new local COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Xinhua) 10:28, March 02, 2022

Residents line up to receive nucleic acid tests at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 32 were reported in Guangdong, 16 in Inner Mongolia, four each in Jinlin, Heilongjiang and Shandong, three in Sichuan, two each in Liaoning and Guangxi, one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Shanghai and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 153 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

Four new suspected cases were reported, all of whom came from outside the mainland, said the commission.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.

A total of 169 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 121 arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, stood at 109,750 on Tuesday.

There were 2,999 patients still under treatment on Tuesday, of whom 19 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)