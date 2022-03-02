Thailand eases COVID-19 requirements for international arrivals

Xinhua) 08:58, March 02, 2022

Passengers walk at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 1, 2022. Thailand eased entry quarantine requirements from Tuesday, reducing the COVID-19 test to one time after entry, and the COVID-19 insurance required for inbound travelers reduced to 20,000 U.S. dollars. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Passengers are seen at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 1, 2022. Thailand eased entry quarantine requirements from Tuesday, reducing the COVID-19 test to one time after entry, and the COVID-19 insurance required for inbound travelers reduced to 20,000 U.S. dollars. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A passenger walks at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 1, 2022. Thailand eased entry quarantine requirements from Tuesday, reducing the COVID-19 test to one time after entry, and the COVID-19 insurance required for inbound travelers reduced to 20,000 U.S. dollars. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Passengers are seen at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 1, 2022. Thailand eased entry quarantine requirements from Tuesday, reducing the COVID-19 test to one time after entry, and the COVID-19 insurance required for inbound travelers reduced to 20,000 U.S. dollars. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)