Hong Kong puts on united front against worst COVID-19 wave

Xinhua) 09:09, March 01, 2022

People wearing face masks walk in Tsuen Wan, south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 28, 2022. Hong Kong recorded 34,466 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths on Monday. In the past week, 117,033 confirmed cases were recorded, bringing the total number of cases since the latest wave began on Dec. 30 last year to 158,683, which is 12 times the total number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong in the previous two years. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

HONG KONG, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Winning the battle against the raging fifth wave of COVID-19 infections has become the most answered rallying cry in Hong Kong, which shows unprecedented unity to weather the trying times, all for one and one for all.

The global financial hub recorded 34,466 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths on Monday. In the past week, 117,033 confirmed cases were recorded, bringing the total number of cases since the latest wave began on Dec. 30 last year to 158,683, which is 12 times the total number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong in the previous two years.

As the epidemic situation has been rapidly escalating in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and various sectors of Hong Kong are racing against time.

HKSAR GOV'T TAKES UP MAIN RESPONSIBILITY

The HKSAR government, which shoulders the main responsibility in taking measures necessary to contain the epidemic, is making concerted and all-out efforts.

In a video speech to Hong Kong's 7.5 million residents, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Monday that the HKSAR government will continue to mobilize all the manpower and resources it can and take all necessary measures against the epidemic.

The chief executive has directed HKSAR government departments to pull together against COVID-19. "At this critical time, all bureaux and departments, regardless of their purview, shall continue to work in concert to take up and undertake their assigned operations and tasks, bringing into full play the whole-of-government spirit to fight the epidemic," said Lam during a virtual meeting attended by over 100 officials of the HKSAR government on Feb. 23.

As an important force in the fight against the epidemic, the work of the civil service is of paramount importance. Secretary for the Civil Service of the HKSAR government Patrick Nip said the civil service team must do their best to meet the challenge with determination.

The HKSAR government will step up its efforts in response to the epidemic and work with medical staff, chambers of commerce, and the general public, among others, to unite and organize a solid team to fight the epidemic in pursuit of the goal of "dynamic zero infection," he said in a blog urging action of the civil service team.

VARIOUS SECTORS JOIN BATTLE

Representatives of Hong Kong's industrial, commercial, cultural, real estate, social organizations, and various sectors have expressed their full support for Hong Kong's fight against the epidemic.

At a meeting to leverage cross-sector resources on Feb. 18, a slew of anti-epidemic measures was rolled out. Local businesses and Chinese-funded enterprises pledge to vacate hotels for quarantine needs, some shopping malls and office buildings will set aside space for vaccination stations, while others donate land use to build isolation and medical facilities.

Over the past few days, these initiatives are being implemented one after another. Sun Hung Kai Properties has lent two sites in Yuen Long and San Tin to the HKSAR government for the construction of isolation and treatment facilities, which are expected to provide about 8,000 to 10,000 beds.

Donations are also pouring in. The Hong Kong Jockey Club announced that it had allocated an additional 100 million Hong Kong dollars (about 12.8 million U.S. dollars) to its anti-epidemic fund to support the Hong Kong community to deal with the latest resurgence.

Chinese enterprises in Hong Kong are doing their best to ensure food and other necessities supply to the region. For example, China Resources Vanguard (Hong Kong) is ensuring a stable supply and price of vegetables by all means, putting the business costs on the back burner. Sinopec (Hong Kong) set up green channels dozens of gas stations to provide customized services for an anti-epidemic fleet of 300 taxis, and other dedicated vehicles in Hong Kong.

"Now Hong Kong's only enemy is the virus, and all sectors of Hong Kong are in full combat mode," said John Lee, the chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government. "The whole community is determined to win the war against the epidemic."

MILLIONS-STRONG FORCE

Hong Kong's over 7 million residents are helping each other, radiating warmth amid the epidemic gloom.

Joseph Chan, a leader of two local volunteer groups, said in the first place, he had worries that his team members would be scared and that no one would want to keep coming out to volunteer amid the raging epidemic.

But when he sent tasks to the volunteer chat group, the enthusiasm of the volunteers swept away his concerns, helping hands always outnumber assignment needs.

A volunteer group named "18-District Anti-epidemic Team," referring to HKSAR's 18 administrative divisions, has attracted more than 2,000 people to sign up not long after its establishment. They started operations in all districts, distributing masks, hand sanitizers, rapid test kits and traditional Chinese medicines.

Retirees are also actively engaged. More than 1,000 retired members of the disciplined forces are reportedly supporting the front line in the fifth wave.

"As a member of Hong Kong, I love Hong Kong profoundly as my home," said a volunteer. "It is the duty of every Hong Kong person to fight against the epidemic."

