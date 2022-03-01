Construction of mainland-aided isolation facility in Hong Kong completed in 1 week

Xinhua) 08:19, March 01, 2022

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), speaks in a video speech in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 28, 2022. Lam said that Hong Kong will undoubtedly win the battle against the epidemic and resume normal under the staunch support from the country. (Information Services Department of the Government of the HKSAR/Handout via Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The construction of a community isolation facility (CIF) located in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong, was completed on Monday with the support of the Chinese mainland in one week's time.

Commenced on Feb. 22, the construction of the CIF is the first one to be completed since the fifth wave of the epidemic, able to accommodate over 3,900 patients after being put into use.

The CIF is a combination of modular cubicles, with basic furniture and bedding, air conditioner, smoke detector and fire extinguisher included in each room.

"The construction team has created a miracle for Hong Kong within seven days," said Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), during her visit to the CIF on Monday afternoon.

"The construction of the CIF is a test to our team in terms of resource deployment and rapid construction capability," said Zhang Ming, assistant president of China State Construction International Holdings Ltd., the construction contractor that is building the temporary facilities.

Zhang said that they have mobilized all possible resources to Hong Kong for the construction project, including sending 150 engineers and various construction supplies from the Chinese mainland.

Zhang pledged that the team will pay full effort in the construction of the remaining seven community isolation facilities in Hong Kong under the support of the central authorities.

Lam, the HKSAR chief executive, said in a video speech earlier on Monday that Hong Kong will undoubtedly win the battle against the epidemic and resume normal under the staunch support from the country.

According to Lam, the HKSAR government will step up existing anti-epidemic efforts and are currently refining the details of the compulsory universal testing to be launched within March, in order to cut COVID-19 virus transmission chains in a thorough, speedy, orderly and effective manner.

The central government has also assigned a mainland construction team to build a hospital for contingency use in the Lok Ma Chau Loop area to enhance Hong Kong's treatment capability, Lam added.

"The HKSAR government will continue to mobilize all available manpower and resources, and adopt all necessary measures to fight the epidemic," she said.

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 26, 2022 shows the construction site of the community isolation facility (CIF) in Tsing Yi, south China's Hong Kong. The construction was completed on Monday with the support of the Chinese mainland in one week's time. Commenced on Feb. 22, the construction of the CIF is the first one to be completed since the fifth wave of the epidemic, able to accommodate over 3,900 patients after being put into use. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 26, 2022 shows the construction site of the community isolation facility (CIF) in Tsing Yi, south China's Hong Kong. The construction was completed on Monday with the support of the Chinese mainland in one week's time. Commenced on Feb. 22, the construction of the CIF is the first one to be completed since the fifth wave of the epidemic, able to accommodate over 3,900 patients after being put into use. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)