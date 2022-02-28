Hong Kong reports 26,026 new COVID-19 cases
A staff member guides a citizen receiving COVID-19 test at Tsing Yi mobile test site in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 27, 2022. Hong Kong reported 26,026 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
People queue up for COVID-19 tests at Tsing Yi mobile test site in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 27, 2022. Hong Kong reported 26,026 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Staff members register information for people receiving COVID-19 tests at Tsing Yi mobile test site in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 27, 2022. Hong Kong reported 26,026 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
People wearing masks walk on road in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 27, 2022. Hong Kong reported 26,026 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
