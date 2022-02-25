Home>>
China's Hubei reports 2 local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:10, February 25, 2022
WUHAN, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.
Both the cases were detected in the provincial capital Wuhan, and they have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment.
The province also reported one imported confirmed case from Pakistan and four imported asymptomatic cases -- three from Pakistan and one from the Republic of Korea -- according to the health commission.
By the end of Thursday, Hubei had 21 locally confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment and seven local asymptomatic cases under medical observation.
