China's Suzhou reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case
NANJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported one confirmed COVID-19 case in the first 15 hours of Thursday.
The new case was detected among those people quarantined in designated places, according to local authorities.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the city had registered a total of 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 asymptomatic cases since a new wave of infections was first reported on Feb. 13, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.
Currently, Suzhou has 56 medium-risk areas for COVID-19. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the city had traced a total of 10,556 close contacts and 16,007 secondary close contacts.
On Thursday, the first group of four COVID-19 patients was discharged from hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation hospital for further medical observation.
Photos
Related Stories
- New study shows racial minorities in U.S. experienced more COVID-19-related discrimination
- Hohhot launches 6th round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing
- 4 cured COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Suzhou
- Over 3.1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.