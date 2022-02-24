4 cured COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Suzhou
A patient who has recovered from COVID-19 talks to a medical worker at a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Four cured COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Suzhou on Thursday, and then they were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Medical workers wave to the cured patients at a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Four cured COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Suzhou on Thursday, and then they were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Medical workers distributes protective gears to cured patients at a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Four cured COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Suzhou on Thursday, and then they were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are discharged from a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Four cured COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Suzhou on Thursday, and then they were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are discharged from a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Four cured COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Suzhou on Thursday, and then they were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are discharged from a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Four cured COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Suzhou on Thursday, and then they were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Photos
