4 cured COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Suzhou

Xinhua) 16:45, February 24, 2022

A patient who has recovered from COVID-19 talks to a medical worker at a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Four cured COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Suzhou on Thursday, and then they were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Medical workers wave to the cured patients at a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Four cured COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Suzhou on Thursday, and then they were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Medical workers distributes protective gears to cured patients at a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Four cured COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Suzhou on Thursday, and then they were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are discharged from a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Four cured COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Suzhou on Thursday, and then they were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

