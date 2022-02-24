Chinese mainland reports 85 new local COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Medical workers walk outside a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 85 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission's daily report showed that Inner Mongolia reported 40 of the new local infections. Meanwhile, Hubei reported 10, Liaoning and Guangdong each reported eight, Sichuan reported six, Jiangsu, Guangxi and Yunnan each reported three, and Beijing and Shanxi each reported two.

For imported COVID-19 cases, 101 were reported in 11 provincial-level regions on Wednesday, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 112 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, of whom 88 arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

On Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, was 108,380.

There were 2,098 patients still under treatment on Wednesday, of whom 18 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

