Over 3.1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:41, February 24, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Over 3.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.
The number increased by almost 6 million from Tuesday, according to the commission.
On Saturday, Wu Liangyou, an official with the commission, announced that China's health authorities were rolling out sequential COVID-19 booster vaccinations following the approval of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.
The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 85 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 40 in Inner Mongolia, according to the commission.
