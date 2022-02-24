Hohhot launches 6th round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 16:47, February 24, 2022

A staff member distributes nucleic acid testing proof to a resident at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. Hohhot launched its sixth round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A staff member registers information for a resident to take nucleic acid tests at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. Hohhot launched its sixth round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Residents line up to receive nucleic acid tests at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. Hohhot launched its sixth round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A medical staff collects a swab sample for nucleic acid testing at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. Hohhot launched its sixth round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Residents receive nucleic acid tests at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. Hohhot launched its sixth round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

