Hohhot launches 6th round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing
A staff member distributes nucleic acid testing proof to a resident at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. Hohhot launched its sixth round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
A staff member registers information for a resident to take nucleic acid tests at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. Hohhot launched its sixth round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Residents line up to receive nucleic acid tests at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. Hohhot launched its sixth round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
A medical staff collects a swab sample for nucleic acid testing at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. Hohhot launched its sixth round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Residents receive nucleic acid tests at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. Hohhot launched its sixth round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 3.1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S.
- Chinese mainland reports 85 new local COVID-19 cases Wednesday
- Beijing reports 8 new local COVID-19 cases
- Pic story: taxi driver works as volunteer to help fight COVID-19 in Hohhot
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.