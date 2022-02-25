Home>>
North China city reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:33, February 25, 2022
HOHHOT, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hohhot, the capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported 22 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between midnight on Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a press conference.
By 2 p.m. Thursday, 277 local confirmed cases, including five severe cases and two critical cases, had been registered in the city during the latest resurgence.
To date, the city has traced 10,050 close contacts and 5,052 secondary close contacts amid the latest outbreak. Hohhot will launch its seventh round of mass nucleic acid testing starting 7 a.m. Friday.
