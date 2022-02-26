Chinese mainland reports 93 new local COVID-19 cases Friday

Xinhua) 12:22, February 26, 2022

Residents line up to receive nucleic acid tests at a community in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 93 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Of the new local infections, 32 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 30 in Guangdong, 10 in Liaoning, nine in Guangxi, four in Jiangsu, three in Yunnan, two in Sichuan, one each in Beijing, Heilongjiang and Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

Friday also saw reports of 156 imported COVID-19 cases in 12 provincial-level regions, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 118 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, of whom 88 arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

On Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, was 108,853.

There were 2,431 patients still under treatment on Friday, of whom 18 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)