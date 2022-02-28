Languages

Monday, February 28, 2022

Hong Kong to build temporary community isolation, treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients

(People's Daily App) 10:35, February 28, 2022

The construction of temporary community isolation and treatment facilities, or mobile cabin hospitals, for COVID-19 patients, began on Tuesday in Hong Kong with the support of the central government.

