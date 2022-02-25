Carrie Lam directs HKSAR gov't departments to pull together against COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:41, February 25, 2022

HONG KONG, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam has directed all HKSAR government departments to work together to combat the ongoing fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Information Services Department said here on Thursday.

The HKSAR government is currently fully engaged in the planning of the mass mandatory testing for COVID-19 in March among all Hong Kong residents, which aims to more thoroughly identify infection cases in the community, Lam stressed during a virtual meeting attended by over 100 officials of the HKSAR government on Wednesday.

From preparation to implementation, the universal testing will require support from various bureaux and departments, she added.

Lam also urged confidence in an early victory over the epidemic with the strong support from the central government and the close collaboration of all sectors in the Hong Kong society.

Officials who spoke at the meeting said they would mobilize staff and recruit retired civil servants when needed to strengthen their teams to effectively carry out the tasks assigned to them in the fight against the epidemic.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)