HK reports 8,798 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:25, February 25, 2022

People queue up to receive COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 24, 2022. Hong Kong reported 8,798 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Thursday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Medical workers guide citizens for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 24, 2022. Hong Kong reported 8,798 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Thursday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 24, 2022. Hong Kong reported 8,798 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Thursday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)