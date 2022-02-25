Home>>
HK reports 8,798 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 08:25, February 25, 2022
People queue up to receive COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 24, 2022. Hong Kong reported 8,798 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Thursday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Medical workers guide citizens for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 24, 2022. Hong Kong reported 8,798 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Thursday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
People wearing face masks walk on a street in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 24, 2022. Hong Kong reported 8,798 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Thursday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
