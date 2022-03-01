Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 75 new local COVID-19 cases Monday
(Xinhua) 10:34, March 01, 2022
BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
Of the new local infections, 31 were reported in Guangdong, 14 in Inner Mongolia, six each in Tianjin, Guangxi and Yunnan, four in Heilongjiang, three in Jiangsu, two in Hubei, and one each in Shanxi, Hainan and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.
A total of 125 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, said the commission.
Nine new suspected cases were reported, of whom eight came from outside the mainland, said the commission.
No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong puts on united front against worst COVID-19 wave
- Mainland medical experts arrive in Hong Kong in fighting COVID-19
- COVID-19 takes huge toll on U.S. children: report
- Construction of mainland-aided isolation facility in Hong Kong completed in 1 week
- Experts call for caution as U.S. CDC updates mask recommendations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.