Freight train sends anti-virus materials to Hong Kong

Xinhua) 07:59, March 03, 2022

A freight train loaded with anti-COVID-19 supplies prepares to depart for Hong Kong from Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 2, 2022. A freight train loaded with anti-COVID-19 supplies in 18 containers left Shenzhen Wednesday for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in the central authorities' efforts to help Hong Kong combat COVID-19.(Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, March 2 (Xinhua) -- A freight train loaded with anti-COVID-19 supplies in 18 containers left Shenzhen Wednesday for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in the central authorities' efforts to help Hong Kong combat COVID-19.

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong freight train runs once a day at the current stage, and its frequency may be increased according to the needs of Hong Kong. A single train trip takes 35 minutes.

Wednesday's train carried 1.1 million COVID-9 virus test kits and 20,000 pieces ofprotective clothing and other medical supplies. The materials will be distributed to the anti-epidemic front on the same day.

