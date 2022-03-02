Home>>
HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam inspected first community isolation facility in Tsing Yi
(People's Daily App) 10:57, March 02, 2022
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam inspected the first community isolation facility in Tsing Yi on Monday. Lam also welcomed the third group of mainland COVID-19 experts at the Shenzhen Bay Port on the same day.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR slams remarks backing anti-China elements
- Mainland-aided isolation facility in Hong Kong starts admitting COVID-19 patients
- Special freight train to help stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong
- Hong Kong puts on united front against worst COVID-19 wave
- Mainland medical experts arrive in Hong Kong in fighting COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.