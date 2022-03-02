HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam inspected first community isolation facility in Tsing Yi

(People's Daily App) 10:57, March 02, 2022

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam inspected the first community isolation facility in Tsing Yi on Monday. Lam also welcomed the third group of mainland COVID-19 experts at the Shenzhen Bay Port on the same day.

