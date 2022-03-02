Special freight train to help stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong
A crane loads containers carrying supplies for Hong Kong at Pinghu South Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2022. A special freight train will start operation on Wednesday to stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong amid the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A crane loads containers carrying supplies for Hong Kong at Pinghu South Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2022. A special freight train will start operation on Wednesday to stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong amid the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A crane loads containers carrying supplies for Hong Kong at Pinghu South Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2022. A special freight train will start operation on Wednesday to stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong amid the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Customs staff check supplies for Hong Kong in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2022. A special freight train will start operation on Wednesday to stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong amid the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong puts on united front against worst COVID-19 wave
- Mainland medical experts arrive in Hong Kong in fighting COVID-19
- Construction of mainland-aided isolation facility in Hong Kong completed in 1 week
- Hong Kong to build temporary community isolation, treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients
- Feature: Hong Kong's ambulance fleet gives hope of life amid epidemic gloom
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.