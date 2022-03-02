Special freight train to help stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong

March 02, 2022

A crane loads containers carrying supplies for Hong Kong at Pinghu South Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2022. A special freight train will start operation on Wednesday to stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong amid the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Customs staff check supplies for Hong Kong in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2022. A special freight train will start operation on Wednesday to stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong amid the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

