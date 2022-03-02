Home>>
Freight train sends anti-virus materials to Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 16:54, March 02, 2022
SHENZHEN, March 2 (Xinhua) -- A freight train loaded with anti-COVID-19 supplies in 18 containers left Shenzhen Wednesday for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in the central authorities' efforts to help Hong Kong combat COVID-19.
The Shenzhen-Hong Kong freight train runs once a day at the current stage, and its frequency may be increased according to the needs of Hong Kong. A single train trip takes 35 minutes.
Wednesday's train carried 1.1 million COVID-19 virus test kits and 20,000 pieces ofprotective clothing and other medical supplies. The materials will be distributed to the anti-epidemic front on the same day.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- A look at Hong Kong's worst COVID-19 wave, and mainland-aided fight
- HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam inspected first community isolation facility in Tsing Yi
- Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR slams remarks backing anti-China elements
- Mainland-aided isolation facility in Hong Kong starts admitting COVID-19 patients
- Special freight train to help stabilize mainland supply of goods to Hong Kong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.